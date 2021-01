It's nearly impossible to talk about public health right now without discussing COVID-19. So for our annual Health and Wellness issue, Staff Writer Kasey Bubnash speaks with a nutritionist about COVID-19 weight gain, diets, and the best way to lose weight and keep it off; Staff Writer Karen Garcia speaks with a SLO County residents about the mental health impacts of getting the coronavirus; and Assistant Editor Peter Johnson writes about local parks filling with outdoor fitness classes.

