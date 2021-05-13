Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 13, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Have confidence in SLO County elections 

The League of Women Voters supports making voting as easy and accessible as possible for all registered voters. We were disappointed in the May 4 decision by the SLO County Board of Supervisors to not expand vote-by-mail and early voting. We were pleased that the supervisors voted to increase funding for ballot processing equipment, high volume drop boxes, and mobile vote centers for the more remote areas of our county.

The tone of public comment at the board meeting on May 4 was truly disheartening. We were dismayed to hear so much misinformation repeated and such hostility toward the dedicated public servants who maintain the integrity of our elections. We commend the three supervisors who spoke up for the county clerk-recorder and his staff. We regret that their colleagues on the board felt unable to support them.

We urge all voters to educate themselves about the election process, and to consider volunteering at the polls to see the process firsthand. We also encourage voters to request permanent vote-by-mail status. This doesn't prevent you from voting in person but it does ensure that you can vote if you can't make it to the polls on Election Day.

We continue to have great confidence in the integrity of elections in our county. Public trust in our democratic institutions is vital to maintain our freedoms. We hope that by educating voters about how voting actually works, trust will be restored, misinformation diminished, and participation in our democracy increased.

Cindy Marie Absey

Ann Havlik

co-presidents

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Lingering stench Read More

  2. Reality check Read More

  3. Cunningham needs to go Read More

  4. Cunningham should focus on his full-time job Read More

  5. Economic Darwinism Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation