Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 23, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Have a nimble attitude 

Flexibility is the ability to bend without breaking. I work at a local gymnastics facility, and I see so many clients who think "flexibility" is only about doing backbends or the splits. Nope. Flexibility isn't just physical. Sometimes we need to do some mental limbering-up as well. From bent knees in a cartwheel to a faux pas at work to forgetting a best friend's birthday, realizing you made a mistake and being able to find a way to improve requires a nimble attitude. Take the time to analyze change, decide on a way to make the most of it, and stay the course. Never underestimate the power of a flexible mind. Flexibility allows us to dream and find solutions, not to mention being important for our physical well-being. So do a little split and dream a little dream every day.

Micha'elah Malmen

Performance Athletics Gymnastics

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Sensitivity trigger Read More

  2. A ray of hope Read More

  3. Dumb and dumber? Read More

  4. Reckless action Read More

  5. With deepest gratitude to community members Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation