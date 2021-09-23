Have a nimble attitude 

Flexibility is the ability to bend without breaking. I work at a local gymnastics facility, and I see so many clients who think "flexibility" is only about doing backbends or the splits. Nope. Flexibility isn't just physical. Sometimes we need to do some mental limbering-up as well. From bent knees in a cartwheel to a faux pas at work to forgetting a best friend's birthday, realizing you made a mistake and being able to find a way to improve requires a nimble attitude. Take the time to analyze change, decide on a way to make the most of it, and stay the course. Never underestimate the power of a flexible mind. Flexibility allows us to dream and find solutions, not to mention being important for our physical well-being. So do a little split and dream a little dream every day.

Micha'elah Malmen

Performance Athletics Gymnastics

San Luis Obispo