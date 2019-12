The Cambria Library hosts its Stuffed Animal Sleepover event on Friday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children are welcome to drop off their favorite stuffed animals for a make-believe gathering in the library. The kiddos can pick up their animal friends the next day at noon for a story-time event. Participation is free.

The Cambria Library is located at 1043 Main St. Call (805) 927-4336 or visit slolibrary.org to find out more. Δ