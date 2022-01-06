Got a News Tip?
January 06, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts 

HOGWARTS HOOPLA Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe reunite to reflect on the roles they're destined to be forever remembered for, during HBO Max's new retrospective, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.
What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2022

Where's it showing? HBO Max

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film's release, HBO Max is streaming a new retrospective documentary that reunites several of the franchise's main cast members and filmmakers to reflect on the series and their most memorable experiences while filming it over the course of more than a decade.

I hate to be a stickler, but the January release of this heartwarming tribute is technically two months late, as Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone came out in November of 2001. Womp, womp. But I'm happy to report that's my only quarrel—or should I say, Quirrell—with the documentary, which I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of. It's a must-see for any fans of the series, magic folk and muggles alike. (102 min.) Δ

