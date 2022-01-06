Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts 

What's it rated? TV-14
When? 2022
Where's it showing? HBO Max
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film's release, HBO Max is streaming a new retrospective documentary that reunites several of the franchise's main cast members and filmmakers to reflect on the series and their most memorable experiences while filming it over the course of more than a decade.
I hate to be a stickler, but the January release of this heartwarming tribute is technically two months late, as Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone came out in November of 2001. Womp, womp. But I'm happy to report that's my only quarrel—or should I say, Quirrell—with the documentary, which I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of. It's a must-see for any fans of the series, magic folk and muggles alike. (102 min.) Δ