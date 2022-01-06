Got a News Tip?
January 06, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Harold J. Miossi Gallery hosts Zoom panel with featured artists 

By

The participating artists in the Harold J. Miossi Gallery's latest group show, Alloy: Ideas and Influences, will discuss their artworks during a virtual panel on Jan. 19. The Zoom meeting will start at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Alloy: Ideas and Influences is described as an exhibition of contemporary cast metal from artists with ties to Cuesta College's Sculpture Foundry Program. The show's eight featured artists are Elizabeth Dorbad, Barry Frantz, Marcia Harvey, Randall Johnson, Margaret Korisheli, Ariane Leiter, Paula Zima, and nicolalee.

The group exhibition is scheduled to remain on display through Jan. 28. Admission to the show is free. Call (805) 546-3202 or visit cuesta.edu for more info. The gallery is located at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Δ

