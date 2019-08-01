Harmonize your summer 

Food for a cause: Grab a glass and stroll through the most darling tiny town (pop. 18) in SLO County for the second annual Harmony Wine and Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year's ticket includes unlimited wine and beer tasting and live music by the Chad Land and RnR Cover Band. There will be 16 wineries and eight breweries (including hard kombucha) to taste. You may want to save a separate purse for snacks from local food trucks and shopping at Harmony Glassworks and Harmony Pottery. Last year's event raised more than $22,000 for Infant Essentials, a local nonprofit that provides infant supplies (diapers, baby wipes, formula, car seats, safety equipment, etc.) to homeless and low-income infants ages 0 to 3 years old in SLO County. The festival is a fundraiser for the nonprofit based in Cambria. Tickets are $59 at brownpapertickets.com ... Meet musicians while enjoying a gourmet continental breakfast by SLO Provisions at a Backstage Breakfast Tour and Rehearsal in the Cuesta College Experimental Theater on Friday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. The staff of the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center will lead you on a special tour of their state-of-the-art facility, and then enjoy a seat on the stage during the morning's open orchestra rehearsal. You get your choice of quiche lorraine or vegetable quiche served with a spring mix salad, fresh fruit cup, and macaroon. Limited seating is available by reservation (tickets $75, available at festivalmozaic.com) ... Come feast with chef Fernando Rodriquez for an Oyster Fest at La Bodega Tapas in Pismo Beach on Saturday, Aug. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. Rodriquez will be pairing his homemade sauces and Morro Bay Grassy Bar oysters with Firestone handcrafted beers (790 Price St.). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre will eat an oyster any day of the week. Send your news about food and booze to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.