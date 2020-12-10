Harmon asks for discussion on increasing SLO mayor's term length 

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon, who just won reelection to a third term in office on Nov. 3, said she is interested in floating a potential ballot measure to extend the city's mayoral term length to four years.

LONGER TERMS?

"I did want to just plant a seed, I guess I would say," Harmon said at the end of the Dec. 8 City Council meeting.

SLO city charter sets the mayor's term at two years, while City Council members get four-year terms. In SLO County, only the city of Paso Robles has a four-year mayoral term. In 2018, Atascadero voters rejected a ballot measure to increase its mayoral term.

"Two years is just too short," she said. "Elections cause too much drama and too much distraction from the role itself. And I think that it'd be best for the city organization and the community and all involved to consider putting that on the 2022 ballot and let the community decide if we can change the charter in that way."

Harmon didn't receive a response from other council members, and city officials didn't return New Times' request for comment before press time. Δ