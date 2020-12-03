What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Hulu

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Tristar Pictures

HOMECOMING OUT When Abby (Kristen Stewart, left) agrees to join her girlfriend, Harper (Mackenzie Davis), at her family's home for the holidays, she soon discovers Harper has been harboring a secret that threatens their otherwise solid relationship, in Happiest Season, screening on Hulu.

It's the time of year to get your holiday rom-com on, and Happiest Season delivers with gusto. Driving out the usual Hallmark plotlines, this flick co-written and directed by Clea DuVall (The Intervention) delivers on the laughs and touching moments throughout. Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) are merrily in love and ready to take the next step, but when Harper feels a little too much holiday spirit and invites Abby to join her at home for the holiday, trouble soon arises. A story about coming out to her parents last summer proves untrue, and Abby is forced to pretend to be just the poor orphaned roommate.

Harper's family has a reputation to uphold with her father, Ted (Victor Garber), running for mayor and her mother, Tipper (Mary Steenburgen), demanding perfection in every way. Soon Harper's two sisters join the crew and things just get more complicated as Tipper tries to reunite Harper with her ex-boyfriend, Connor (Jake McDorman).

Personally, the most joy of the film is any scene with Abby's best friend John (played by Canadian gem Daniel Levy), who can't seem to understand how Abby can be OK with being a secret but who also reminds her that just because Harper can't yet come out to her family doesn't mean that the love they have isn't real. Life is complicated, and family at Christmastime doubly so. Also, shout out to gay and queer characters in the holiday movie game! More of this, please! If you want a good feel this holiday season, give this one a go—it's got all you need to get the good feelings going. (102 min.) Δ