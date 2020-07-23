Got a News Tip?
July 23, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Hanna (Season 2) 

By
click to enlarge BONDED Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles, foreground)and Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) find themselves in The Meadows in season 2 of Hanna, screening on Amazon Prime.

Photo Courtesy Of Amazon Studios

BONDED Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles, foreground)and Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) find themselves in The Meadows in season 2 of Hanna, screening on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Season 1 wasn't as good as the 2011 film upon which it was based, and season 2 isn't as good as season 1, but Hanna is still an engaging action drama that will appeal to fans of female-centric action (think La Femme Nikita, Salt, Atomic Blonde, Red Sparrow).

If you don't recall, season 1 ended with Hanna infiltrating the compound where a new group of young female super soldiers are being trained, where she escaped with Girl 242, who has taken the name Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) and traveled back to the Romanian forest where Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) lived with her "father," Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman), who was killed in season 1.

The two young women seem to be settling into their life, but then Clara sees a photo of a mother and daughter in a cabin they've raided for supplies, and she suddenly longs to find her own mother. She leaves Hanna but is promptly recaptured and returned to The Meadows, where the other girl soldiers have moved to complete their training. What follows is Hanna's attempt to rescue Clara with the aid of her previous enemy, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). (8 47- to 55-min. episodes) Δ

