Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 25, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Haaland is a great choice for the U.S. Department of Interior 

My people, of the Northern Chumash tribe of Central California, have lived on our land for millennia, but we have not always had rights, sovereignty, or access to that land. We're not alone. The majority of tribal nations have found themselves at one point or another denied access to the decision-making on their lands by non-tribal governments. I cannot stress enough what the historical confirmation of U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland to be secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior means to me, my tribe, and so many others.

I was fortunate enough to meet Rep. Haaland once. After a traditional exchange where I gave her sage and a baby abalone necklace, she inquired about the Chumash peoples and tribes and told me about her tribe, the Laguna Pueblo. We spoke aboutmy tribe's efforts to have our ancestral waters protected by designating them a National Marine Sanctuary. I told her my people have witnessed ocean acidification in the Chumash heritage waters, which interferes with abalone's ability to form hard shells as they grow.

Throughout our conversation, Rep. Haaland displayed deep empathy for the needs of all Indigenous people, including the importance of land and water sovereignty. She also spoke of the need to act urgently on climate change and its devastating impacts.

Indigenous people are by definition the local experts and should be leading the protection of our lands. Rep. Haaland not only understands this, but embodies it. She will make a phenomenal leader of the Interior Department.

Violet Sage-Walker

Northern Chumash member

Avila Beach

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Focus on the people Read More

  2. Struggling to understand Read More

  3. Save Oso Flaco Read More

  4. Orthodoxy and vanity Read More

  5. Questionable actions Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation