Journalist, author, and publicist LeeAnne Krusemark will be discussing topics of publishing and manuscript formatting during the San Luis Obispo NightWriters' next virtual presentation, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Admission to join the meeting is free. Call (805) 703-3132 or visit slonightwriters.org to learn more about the event and find the Zoom link to join. Δ