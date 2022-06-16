Got a News Tip?
June 16, 2022

Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center holds guided hike with photographer Chuck Jennings 

By

On Saturday, June 18, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center will host a guided photography hike through the open dunes, from 5 to 7 p.m. Prolific dunes photographer Chuck Jennings will share photography tips throughout the hike. Participants can register for the event at my805tix.com (registration is required to attend).

Attendees are asked to bring water and their own camera. Jackets are recommended. For more info on the hike and other programs hosted by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, call (805) 343-2455 or visit dunescenter.org. Δ

