Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center holds annual walk dedicated to California's Gold host 

On Feb. 11, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is inviting the public to join a docent-led walk at Oso Flaco Lake that will retrace the steps of California's Gold host Huell Howser, who explored the site during an episode of his show in 2003. The walk is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Attendees will journey along Oso Flaco Lake's boardwalk to the coast during the event, led by Dunes Center docent Ray Segovia. According to press materials, Howser (1945-2013) visited the Dunes Center on multiple occasions while striving to help highlight and conserve many off-the-beaten-path sites throughout California.

Howser originated California's Gold in 1991 and hosted the show until 2012. The series spans more than 400 episodes, totaling more than 200 hours' worth of Howser's exploration of small towns and landmarks across the state. Howser's knack for impromptu interviews with locals and bystanders became a recurring subject of parody in pop culture. The character Howell Huser, for example, in The Simpsons is based on Howser, who voiced the character himself.

Participants of the memorial walk are encouraged to dress in layers, wear closed-toe shoes, and bring water. Guests can register for the event in advance at my805tix.com. A donation of $10 is suggested.

Call (805) 343-2455 or visit dunescenter.org to find out more about the walk and other programs hosted by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center. The Oso Flaco Lake trailhead is located at 3098 Oso Flaco Road, Arroyo Grande.