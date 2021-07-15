Got a News Tip?
July 15, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center celebrates reopening with auctions, live music, and more 

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center will host its Reopening Celebration and Barbecue on July 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature live jazz music from the Dylan Johnson Quartet, live and silent auctions (pre-bidding for the silent auction starts on July 18), a Santa Maria-style barbecue dinner, and more. Admission is $50 and tickets are available online in advance at my805tix.com.

For more info, call (805) 343-2455 or visit dunescenter.org. The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is located at 1065 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe.

