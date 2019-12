Barbara Shrum hosts her Arts and Crafts Pop-up Market in Grover Beach on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event takes place at 1901 Mentone Ave., Grover Beach. Guests of the market can browse or shop for jewelry, crocheted items, paintings, soap, and other potential holiday gifts created by local artists and artisans. Admission to the event is free. Call (805) 441-5868 for more details. Δ