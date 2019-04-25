Grover Beach dispensary owner faces charges in cannabis probe 

One of 805 Beach Breaks' owners is facing criminal charges in Santa Barbara County as part of an investigation into a cannabis farm in Los Alamos that was raided by law enforcement last month.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

ALLEGATIONS One of 805 Beach Breaks' owners is facing criminal charges in Santa Barbara County over an allegedly illegal cannabis farm in Los Alamos (pictured), which was raided by authorities last month.

Brian Touey is one of three growers being charged in connection to the site at 9676 Harvest Road, which housed hundreds of thousands of unlicensed plants, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

On March 28, authorities seized the plants, as well as more than $32,000 in property assets at a facility in Nipomo on Hutton Road that was "used as an instrument to facilitate ... the sale of a controlled substance," according to court records.

Touey faces one felony charge for perjury—related to falsifying documents to Santa Barbara County—and two misdemeanors for the unlawful cultivation and sale of cannabis. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on April 23.

Touey declined to comment on the case on April 24.

The charges filed are only relevant to activities that allegedly took place in Santa Barbara County, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter.

The Grover Beach Police Department is currently investigating whether 805 Beach Breaks violated any local laws, in light of Santa Barbara's probe. The dispensary briefly closed on March 28 while authorities searched the shop and found cannabis products allegedly sourced from the Los Alamos grow.

At the time, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office declined to disclose whether Touey was involved with the grow.

Per documents obtained by New Times, Santa Barbara County sent state cannabis licensing agencies multiple letters of temporary approval for Touey's cultivation activities in Los Alamos—based on his statements that cannabis was grown on the site before Jan. 19, 2016. Prosecutors are alleging that Touey's statements were false.

According to the state Bureau of Cannabis website, Touey is listed as part owner of 805 Beach Breaks with Erich Haas. It was the first brick-and-mortar cannabis store to open in SLO County in 2018. Δ