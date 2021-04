The Grover Beach Community Library is hosting a special book sale on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Social distancing policies will be followed during this free event. Book prices vary, but free children's books will be offered while supplies last (one free book per child). A special $2 bag sale will start at 1:30 p.m.

For more info on the event, call (805) 481-4131 or visit groverbeachlibrary.org. The library is located at 240 N. 9th St., Grover Beach. Δ