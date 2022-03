A special book sale takes place at the Grover Beach Community Library on Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will feature a diverse collection of books, including children's books, self-help books, crafting guides, biographies, and coffee table books.

Call (805) 481-4131, email admin@groverbeachlibrary.org, or visit groverbeachlibrary.org for more details on the sale. The Grover Beach Community Library is located at 240 N. 9th St., Grover Beach. Δ