Grover Beach Community Library hosts Storytime with Santa 

On Dec. 18, the Grover Beach Community Library will hold a special holiday event, Storytime with Santa, from 11 a.m. to noon. Santa Claus will read 'Twas The Night Before Christmas during this family-friendly, outdoor program (held in the library's parking lot).

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take photos with Santa during the event. Admission is free, and complimentary treats will be available, including cookies and hot cocoa. Special guests at the gathering will include local teachers and city officials.

Call (805) 481-4131 or visit groverbeachlibrary.org to find out more about Storytime with Santa and other upcoming programs hosted by the Grover Beach Community Library. The library is located at 240 N. 9th St., Grover Beach. Δ