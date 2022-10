Meet the Author: Poetry Night, an upcoming event at the Grover Beach Community Library, will feature a Q-and-A with local poets Kevin Patrick Sullivan, Patti Sullivan, and Bonnie Young. The free event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting with a social gathering segment at 6:30 p.m.

Visit groverbeachlibrary.org for more info. The library is located at 240 N. 9th St., Grover Beach. Δ