Grover Beach Community Library holds first book sale of 2023 

On Saturday, April 1, the Grover Beach Community Library will host its Big Book Sale event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The outdoor sale will be held in the library's parking lot.
The sale will include books of various genres and categories, including children's books, self-help books, crafting books, biographies, and more. Books will be sold by the inch until 1 p.m. when a bag sale will begin. Shoppers will then have the opportunity to buy a grocery bag's worth of books for $2 total.
In case of rain, the public is encouraged to follow updates on the event's status at groverbeachlibrary.org prior to the sale. For more details, email admin@groverbeachlibrary.org. The library is located at 240 N. 9th St., Grover Beach. Δ