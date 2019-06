The Grover Beach Community Library hosts a book sale on Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include live bluegrass music from 10 to 11 a.m., and a wide selection of both fiction and nonfiction books. The library is located at 240 9th St., Grover Beach. Call (805) 481-4131 for more information. Δ