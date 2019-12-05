Got a News Tip?
December 05, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Grover Beach-based dance studio hosts Grinch production 

By

The Studio of Performing Arts presents Grinch, a musical adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Dec. 14. Performances will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. This family-friendly, theatrical iteration of the classic Dr. Seuss book is appropriate for all ages.

To learn more about The Studio of Performing Arts, a Grover Beach-based dance and theater group, visit thestudioofperformingarts.com. Tickets to Grinch are $20 for adults and $10 for children. The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave. Call (805) 489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org for additional details. Δ

