March 12, 2020 Food & Drink » Bites

Green Eats 

An Irish Celebration in Harmony will start the St. Patrick's Day Festivities at Harmony Cellars on March 14 from noon to 4 p.m. Irish-themed fare from The Hurricane Kitchen will be available for purchase as well as wine from Harmony Cellars. Jill Knight will be the musical guest (3255 Harmony Valley Road) ... The Madonna Inn is adding a special St. Patrick's Day menu (from Guiness and onion soup to corned beef sliders) on March 17, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as Irish cocktail specials in the Silver Bar Cocktail Lounge and Copper Cafe (100 Madonna Rd., SLO) ... Meanwhile, St. Patrick's Day at 15c Wine Shop & Bar will be all about Guinness nitro, green beer, and bubbles, plus Chef Nathan's interpretation of corned beef, all day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (624 S Main St., Templeton) ... Follow the rainbow to SLO Brew Rock for green beer and traditional Irish plates on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, from 11:30 to 9 p.m. SLO Brew will be serving the finest craft stouts, juicy brews, and Chef Tom's specialty corned beef. A taproom performance from local Scottish bagpipe masterminds Central Coast Pipes and Drums begins at 7:30 p.m. (855 Aerovista Place, SLO; free; all ages are welcome) ... The Clubhouse Grill at Sea Pines will celebrate March 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with good luck shamrock specials: Jameson shots, green beer, and Guinness, corned beef eggs benedict, corned beef hash and eggs, corned beef and cabbage, and a reuben sandwich (1945 Solano St., Los Osos).

