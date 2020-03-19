Great American Melodrama suspends Sherlock Holmes 

The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville's production of Sherlock Holmes and the Sign of the Four opened on Thursday, March 12, and was scheduled to run through Sunday, April, 26. As of March 16, the show is temporarily suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. No dates were listed for when the show would resume.

Adapted by Rick Robinson from Arthur Conan Doyle's novel, this comedic mystery follows Holmes and Watson as they investigate the "Sign of the Four," a trademark found at the scene of multiple murders.

A cast of five actors will portray dozens of different roles throughout the production. Tickets to the show range from $24 to $32.

When the show resumes, performances of Sherlock Holmes and the Sign of the Four will be held Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m. Call (805) 489-2499 or check americanmelodrama.com for updates and details. The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano.