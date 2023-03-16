Great American Melodrama stages new Sherlock Holmes production in Oceano 

On Thursday, March 30, the Great American Melodrama will premiere its production of Sherlock Holmes and The Final Problem, which is scheduled to run through Saturday, May 20.

File Photo By Steve E. Miller

According to press materials, the plot of the show follows Holmes as he goes head-to-head with criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty. Holmes and Dr. Watson attempt to thwart the professor's latest plan, which takes the duo on a multi-continent journey that ends in Switzerland.

Thirty minutes prior to each performance of Sherlock Holmes and The Final Problem, the Great American Melodrama's popular snack bar opens for attendees to enjoy, and it reopens during each of the show's intermission breaks.

Other upcoming productions in the Great American Melodrama's 2023 season include Under the Boardwalk (scheduled to open on Friday, May 26, and run through Sunday, July 16), Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready (scheduled to open on Friday, July 21, and run through Sunday, Sept. 10), Mummy Dearest (scheduled to debut on Thursday, Sept. 14, and run through Friday, Nov. 10), and The Holiday Extravaganza (scheduled to open on Thursday, Nov. 16, and run through Sunday, Dec. 31).

The Great American Melodrama's current production, Lumberjacks in Love, will continue to show through Saturday, March 25. Call (805) 489-2499 or visit americanmelodrama.com for tickets and more info on Sherlock Holmes and The Final Problem or other productions slated at the venue. The theater is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ