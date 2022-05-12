Great American Melodrama presents The Mark of Morro 

The Great American Melodrama in Oceano premiered its latest production, The Mark of Morro, at the beginning of May. Performances of the show are scheduled to run through Saturday, June 18.

The plot of The Mark of Morro follows a shy college student, Mark, who "loves nothing more than reading about his favorite comic book hero, the swashbuckling El Morro," according to press materials from the Great American Melodrama. Mark transforms into an unlikely hero himself during the show as he battles a handful of villains: "a vengeful cheerleader, a surfer roommate, and an evil dean."

The Mark of Morro is an original production written by Eric Hoit and Jordan Richardson. The two-act show is followed by the Great American Melodrama's latest edition of its vaudeville revue, Once Upon a Vaudeville Revue.

Tickets to the show are available at the door or online in advance at americanmelodrama.com. Prices start at $30. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and children. Performances of The Mark of Morro are held Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and every Sunday at 6 p.m. The Great American Melodrama's snack bar opens 30 minutes before each performance.

Call (805) 489-2499 for additional details. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano.