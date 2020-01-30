Great American Melodrama presents Pump Boys and Dinettes 

Pump Boys and Dinettes opens at the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. From Los Angeles-based director Allison Bibicoff, this iteration of the Tony Award-nominated musical runs through Sunday, March 8, with performances held Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m.

The cast of Pump Boys and Dinettes features Katie Worley Beck, Eleise Moore, Mike Fiore, Alejandro Gutierrez, Kurt Morrow, and Mark Schenfisch. These six performers not only sing but play their own respective instruments on stage as well, which gives the production a unique vibe, according to Dan Schultz, artistic director for the Melodrama.

"Pump Boys feels like a concert where you have a backstage pass and get to hang out with the musicians," Schultz said in a press release.

Tickets to the show range from $24 to $32, with discounts available for seniors, students, active military, and children. The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Call the theater at (805) 489-2499 or visit americanmelodrama.com to find out more. Δ