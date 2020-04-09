Got a News Tip?
April 09, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Great American Melodrama offers Stay at Home Special package 

By

The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville in Oceano is currently offering its Stay at Home Special coupon online for a limited time (through April 12). The package adds up to more than a 30 percent discount on its featured items. For $100, buyers will receive four tickets to an upcoming show (once the theater reopens), four hot dogs, one large popcorn, and one pitcher of soda.

Additional gift certificates are also available to help support the theater during its closure. Call the company at (805) 489-2499 or visit americanmelodrama.com to find out more. Δ

