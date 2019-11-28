Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 28, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Great American Melodrama holds annual holiday show 

By

The Holiday Extravaganza opens at the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. The show will run through Tuesday, Dec. 31, with evening and matinee performances offered throughout the week (check americanmelodrama.com for showtimes).

This annual production opens with a one-act version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which is followed by a comedic, operatic retelling of "The Three Little Pigs" and the company's traditional vaudeville revue. Tickets to the show range from $28 to $33.

Call the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville at (805) 489-2499 for more details. The theater is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Ford v Ferrari is an engaging story of determination Read More

  2. The curatorial coffee shop: Meet SLO's dominant art venue—the benefits, obstacles, and everything in between Read More

  3. Adam Wolpert's SLOMA exhibit captures the iconic California oak with exceptional detail Read More

  4. Bingeable: Nathan For You Read More

  5. Film Listings, 11/21/19 – 11/28/19 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation