Great American Melodrama holds annual holiday show 

The Holiday Extravaganza opens at the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. The show will run through Tuesday, Dec. 31, with evening and matinee performances offered throughout the week (check americanmelodrama.com for showtimes).

This annual production opens with a one-act version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which is followed by a comedic, operatic retelling of "The Three Little Pigs" and the company's traditional vaudeville revue. Tickets to the show range from $28 to $33.

Call the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville at (805) 489-2499 for more details. The theater is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ