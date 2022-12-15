Great American Melodrama holds annual holiday production 

The Great American Melodrama's 2022 iteration of The Holiday Extravaganza debuted in mid-November and is scheduled to run through Saturday, Dec. 31. The three-act show includes the venue's traditional retelling of A Christmas Carol, a fairy-tale spoof segment, and a reindeer-themed vaudeville act.

During A Christmas Carol, miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future on Christmas Eve. The Charles Dickens classic is followed by the Great American Melodrama's fractured fairy-tale opera parody, which features various stories and songs.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The Great American Melodrama

Each performance of The Holiday Extravaganza concludes with a vaudeville-style variety show led by a group of rapping and dancing reindeer. The show's cast includes Sydni Abenido, Natalie Mara, Antwon Mason, Toby Tropper, Meggie Siegrist, Michael Wells, Billy Breed, Mike Fiore, and Rachel Tietz.

The venue's popular snack bar opens 30 minutes before each performance and reopens during the intermission breaks between each act. Tickets to The Holiday Extravaganza start at $36. Check americanmelodrama.com for availability and reservations. Discounts for seniors, students, and children are available. Performances of the show run Wednesday through Sunday, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For more details, call the Great American Melodrama's box office at (805) 489-2499. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ