Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 15, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Great American Melodrama holds annual holiday production 

By

The Great American Melodrama's 2022 iteration of The Holiday Extravaganza debuted in mid-November and is scheduled to run through Saturday, Dec. 31. The three-act show includes the venue's traditional retelling of A Christmas Carol, a fairy-tale spoof segment, and a reindeer-themed vaudeville act.

During A Christmas Carol, miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future on Christmas Eve. The Charles Dickens classic is followed by the Great American Melodrama's fractured fairy-tale opera parody, which features various stories and songs.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE GREAT AMERICAN MELODRAMA
  • Image Courtesy Of The Great American Melodrama

Each performance of The Holiday Extravaganza concludes with a vaudeville-style variety show led by a group of rapping and dancing reindeer. The show's cast includes Sydni Abenido, Natalie Mara, Antwon Mason, Toby Tropper, Meggie Siegrist, Michael Wells, Billy Breed, Mike Fiore, and Rachel Tietz.

The venue's popular snack bar opens 30 minutes before each performance and reopens during the intermission breaks between each act. Tickets to The Holiday Extravaganza start at $36. Check americanmelodrama.com for availability and reservations. Discounts for seniors, students, and children are available. Performances of the show run Wednesday through Sunday, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For more details, call the Great American Melodrama's box office at (805) 489-2499. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Atascadero author and curator Gordon L. Fuglie releases the definitive book on architect Julia Morgan Read More

  2. Cuesta College presents the award-winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Read More

  3. Nipomo Library hosts Reading to Rover youth program Read More

  4. Get your last dose of live music before it slows for the holidays Read More

  5. Winter Festival Market showcases local crafters in Nipomo Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation