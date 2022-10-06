Got a News Tip?
October 06, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Great American Melodrama brings Scary Poppins to the stage 

Scary Poppins, the Great American Melodrama's latest production, premiered in late September and is scheduled to run through Saturday, Nov. 12, with performances held every Wednesday through Sunday. The plot of this spooky Mary Poppins spoof follows a group of children under the care of a bizarre, demented "super-nanny-gone-ballistic," according to press materials.

The two-act show features a variety of parody songs and over-the-top characters, and is followed by the Great American Melodrama's newest iteration of its vaudeville revue, The Villains Vaudeville Revue, described as "an homage to our favorite baddies."

Ticket prices for the Oceano production start at $30. The venue's popular snack bar opens half an hour prior to each performance of the show.

For more info, call the Melodrama's box office at (805) 489-2499. After Scary Poppins closes, the next show in the theater's lineup is its traditional holiday production, The Holiday Extravaganza, which is scheduled to open on Thursday, Nov. 17, and run through Saturday, Dec. 31.

Visit americanmelodrama.com for additional details. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano.

