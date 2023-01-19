Great American Melodrama brings Lumberjacks in Love to the stage 

The Great American Melodrama's first production of 2023, Lumberjacks in Love, is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 3. Performances of the upcoming show are slated to run through March 26.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The Great American Melodrama

Written by Fred Alley and James Kaplan (who also penned the show's lyrics and music, respectively), Lumberjacks in Love is set in Minnesota during the early 1900s. The show's plot follows a group of five bachelor lumberjacks: Slim, Muskrat, Dirty Bob, Moonlight, and The Kid. After Slim accidentally orders a mail-order bride named Rose, the lumberjacks' "simple, shanty lives are turned upside down," according to press materials.

The show's cast includes Antwon Mason, Toby Tropper, Mia Mekjian, Sydney Ennis, Garret Haven, and Nathan Miklas. To find out more about the production or purchase tickets, visit americanmelodrama.com. Discounted tickets for seniors, students, and children are available for purchase.

The Great American Melodrama's popular snack bar will open 30 minutes before each performance of Lumberjacks in Love and will reopen during the intermission breaks between each act.

For additional details, call the Great American Melodrama's box office at (805) 489-2499. The theater is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano.