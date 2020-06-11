Great American Melodrama announces summer updates 

While the Great American Melodrama in Oceano remains closed, the theater hopes to reopen in early July, according to a recent update on its website, although no specific date has been announced.

The Melodrama's original summer season was set to include Butch Cassidy and the Sunburnt Kid and The Perils of Pismo Pig and Other Tall Tales, which have both been canceled. Instead, the company will premiere a brand new, original production, described only as an evening of comedy, song, and dance.

The theater also announced changes to its operations, including seating capacity, once it's ready to reopen. A new seating layout will ensure 6 feet of distance between each party, which will cut the theater's capacity in half.

Changes will also be made to the snack bar, as the bar line will be arranged to allow for safe distancing and plexiglass will separate customers from the bar staff. For sanitation purposes, coffee and condiments will no longer be self-serve.

To find out more about the Melodrama's tentative summer season, call (805) 489-2499 or visit americanmelodrama.com. The theater is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ