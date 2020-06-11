Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 11, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Great American Melodrama announces summer updates 

By

While the Great American Melodrama in Oceano remains closed, the theater hopes to reopen in early July, according to a recent update on its website, although no specific date has been announced.

The Melodrama's original summer season was set to include Butch Cassidy and the Sunburnt Kid and The Perils of Pismo Pig and Other Tall Tales, which have both been canceled. Instead, the company will premiere a brand new, original production, described only as an evening of comedy, song, and dance.

The theater also announced changes to its operations, including seating capacity, once it's ready to reopen. A new seating layout will ensure 6 feet of distance between each party, which will cut the theater's capacity in half.

Changes will also be made to the snack bar, as the bar line will be arranged to allow for safe distancing and plexiglass will separate customers from the bar staff. For sanitation purposes, coffee and condiments will no longer be self-serve.

To find out more about the Melodrama's tentative summer season, call (805) 489-2499 or visit americanmelodrama.com. The theater is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Left Coast T-Shirt Company launches campaign to help local businesses Read More

  2. Concerts in the Plaza goes virtual Read More

  3. Dick Tracy Read More

  4. South County Poetry spotlights Central Coast writer and artist George Asdel Read More

  5. SLO County Public Libraries to host Summer Reading 2020 program online Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation