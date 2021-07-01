Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 01, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Great American Melodrama announces 2021 season, starting with new vaudeville revue, Comedy Tonight 

By

The Great American Melodrama in Oceano presents Comedy Tonight, an original two-act vaudeville revue, which is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, July 15. Performances will run through Sunday, Sept. 12.

Described as a two-hour evening of puns, parodies, song, and dance, Comedy Tonight will mark the Melodrama's first production since its closure in March 2020. While the theater is adhering to current health and safety guidelines as set by the CDC and the state of California, the Melodrama is asking all patrons who are not fully vaccinated to respectfully wear a face mask while inside the venue. To ensure the safety of attendees, all cast and staff members are fully vaccinated. The theater will be operating at full capacity (252, excluding cast and staff members) during performances of Comedy Tonight.

The Melodrama also announced two other upcoming productions in its 2021 season, Frankenstein's Bride (Thursday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 14) and The Holiday Extravaganza (Thursday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Dec. 31). Frankenstein's Bride follows a mad scientist who attempts to reanimate Frankenstein's monster 15 years after the creature was destroyed, according to the Melodrama's website. Not long after this horror spoof closes, the theater will transition to its winter triple bill, The Holiday Extravaganza, which includes an one-act iteration of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, an original opera full of several fairy tale characters, and the venue's traditional Holiday Vaudeville Revue.

To purchase tickets or find out more about the Great American Melodrama's 2021 season, call (805) 489-2499 or visit americanmelodrama.com. The theater is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Amo Amo brings their dream pop to SLO Brew Rock on June 24 Read More

  2. Live, in-person theater makes a Central Coast comeback with SLO Rep's The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged] Read More

  3. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is a middling sequel good for a few laughs Read More

  4. Central Coast Film Society announces winners of 'Never Stop Creating' student competition Read More

  5. Black Rabbit Studio in SLO hosts upcoming in-person workshop, Paint Your Pet Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation