The shelves at SLO Provisions hold some of my favorite gourmet food products, from exotic salts to honeycomb, but I like to veer to the local corner. There you can find Grateful Ghee, organic ghee made from grass-fed (and grass-finished) local cows. The ghee is holistically made in small batches, using a low-heat butter clarification process that includes a secret ingredient, which is strained out so that it leaves behind the most wonderful, buttered popcorn tasting, pure ghee. I love the enhanced butter flavor of Grateful Ghee. I line my skillet with a thin layer to make my almond flour pancakes extra creamy and rich. I dip my shellfish in "the Grateful" for an extra-rich sauce. Another perk to buying Grateful Ghee is that the small, San Luis Obispo-based business donates $1 from every jar sold to supporting families and small businesses in Syria.

An 8-ounce jar of Grateful Ghee is sold at SLO Provisions, 1255 Monterey St., SLO, for $15. Learn more about Grateful Ghee at gratefulghee.com. Δ

