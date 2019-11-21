Grand View owners missed fumigation deadline 

Some Grand View Apartments tenants are less than a week away from their eviction dates, but property owners still haven't followed through with the city's fumigation requirements.

During the Nov. 19 Paso Robles City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Martin extended his sympathies for the tenants facing this issue.

"I would like to express on my behalf and on behalf of the entire council the fact that even though there may be those who think we aren't aware of your situation, we are. We are all deeply hurt that you are facing this challenge particularly at this time of the year," Martin said.

In October, the city served the Grand View owners with an order to fumigate the complex by Nov. 4 due to a widespread bedbug, cockroach, and vermin infestation. As part of the fumigation order, the owners must also pay for treatment of the tenants' belongings.

Eleven tenants are slated to be out of the complex by Nov. 26, and the remainder of the tenants by Christmas Eve.

On Nov. 14, in an email exchange between Stephanie Barclay, SLO Legal Assistance Foundation legal director, and the city's legal counsel, the city received confirmation that the Grand View owners made a down payment to tent the complex on Dec. 9.

According to the email, the owners said that they would provide the unit-specific spray/fogging treatment for tenants forced to move before Dec. 9, if tenants gave the owners a five-day notice of the need.

City Manager Tom Frutchey told New Times the owners won't see any repercussions for missing the Nov. 4 deadline because the fumigation companies in the area had "other commitments and couldn't put all the equipment together" so it "unfortunately couldn't be done."

The city is waiting on one local hotel, which expressed its interest in providing the tenants with temporary housing, to give a list of available rooms and prices.

Peoples' Self-Help Housing appealed to the community this month, seeking donations that would go toward relocation assistance, temporary accommodation expenses, security deposits, replacement costs of clothing and bedding, food expenses, and ongoing medical and mental health services. Visit pshhc.org/grandview for more information or to donate. Δ