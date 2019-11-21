Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 21, 2019 News

Grand View owners missed fumigation deadline 

By

Some Grand View Apartments tenants are less than a week away from their eviction dates, but property owners still haven't followed through with the city's fumigation requirements.

During the Nov. 19 Paso Robles City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Martin extended his sympathies for the tenants facing this issue.

"I would like to express on my behalf and on behalf of the entire council the fact that even though there may be those who think we aren't aware of your situation, we are. We are all deeply hurt that you are facing this challenge particularly at this time of the year," Martin said.

click to enlarge HELP Grand View Apartments' owners missed a city-ordered fumigation deadline amid tenant evictions slated for Nov. 26. - FILE PHOTO JAYSON MELLOM
  • File Photo Jayson Mellom
  • HELP Grand View Apartments' owners missed a city-ordered fumigation deadline amid tenant evictions slated for Nov. 26.

In October, the city served the Grand View owners with an order to fumigate the complex by Nov. 4 due to a widespread bedbug, cockroach, and vermin infestation. As part of the fumigation order, the owners must also pay for treatment of the tenants' belongings.

Eleven tenants are slated to be out of the complex by Nov. 26, and the remainder of the tenants by Christmas Eve.

On Nov. 14, in an email exchange between Stephanie Barclay, SLO Legal Assistance Foundation legal director, and the city's legal counsel, the city received confirmation that the Grand View owners made a down payment to tent the complex on Dec. 9.

According to the email, the owners said that they would provide the unit-specific spray/fogging treatment for tenants forced to move before Dec. 9, if tenants gave the owners a five-day notice of the need.

City Manager Tom Frutchey told New Times the owners won't see any repercussions for missing the Nov. 4 deadline because the fumigation companies in the area had "other commitments and couldn't put all the equipment together" so it "unfortunately couldn't be done."

The city is waiting on one local hotel, which expressed its interest in providing the tenants with temporary housing, to give a list of available rooms and prices.

Peoples' Self-Help Housing appealed to the community this month, seeking donations that would go toward relocation assistance, temporary accommodation expenses, security deposits, replacement costs of clothing and bedding, food expenses, and ongoing medical and mental health services. Visit pshhc.org/grandview for more information or to donate. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. They'll be watching you: Welcome to SLO's surveillance state Read More

  2. Liberals with guns: Don't like the NRA but love the Second Amendment and Obama? There's a club for that Read More

  3. Local medical and cosmetic doctor is accused of gross negligence; claims former employee is making false allegations Read More

  4. Proposed restoration plan in the Guadalupe Oil Field could limit harmful emissions and save Chevron millions Read More

  5. Arroyo Grande City Council to consider 60 percent pay increase Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation