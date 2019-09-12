Got a News Tip?
September 12, 2019 Food & Drink » Picks

Granada Hotel & Bistro burrata 

By

The Granada Hotel & Bistro atmosphere has that downtown urban charm I dig: soft, romantic lighting and a cool patio nook; classic brick walls; modern hammered-tin ceiling tiles and stunning art; and the kind of smart, Parisian-quality, fine-dining service that makes me feel like I'm being taken care of. The summer dinner menu is short and sweet, but my husband and I still had a hard time narrowing down the interesting choices: from Pacific Gold oysters to ahi tartare. What stood out as the best of the evening was the chef's preparation of burrata: served with sliced Back Porch Bakery baguette and luscious sweet figs, thyme-honey, pistachios, and basil oil. If you haven't tried burrata and you love cheese, try this dish. Burrata is a fresh, ultra-soft Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream. The cheese is firm on the outside, but when your fork breaks it open, a creamy river of stretchy stracciatella runs out like a dream. Spread on the crisp, toasted bread, the sweet and savory flavors of the fig, honey, and cheese are a refreshing treat for the senses.

Granada Hotel & Bistro is located at 1126 Morro St., SLO. The burrata is $14. Visit granadahotelandbistro.com for more information. Reservations can be made at (805) 544-9100.

