click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of HBO Max

GIFT OF GAB Almost 10 years after the original series, Gossip Girl (2021) tracks a new entourage of elite high schoolers as they navigate New York City glitterati under the watchful and scathing eye of a mysterious social media presence.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2021

Where's it showing? HBO Max

The scourge of New York City is back! Do I mean the infamous anonymous social media sensation that calls itself "Gossip Girl" while airing high society's dirty laundry, or the bratty pack of rich heirs, heiresses, and socialites who find themselves in her grimy spotlight? Tune in to HBO Max to find out.

Set about a decade after the mid-2000s Gossip Girl series ended and still in the same universe, Gossip Girl (2021) emerges from the digital ashes of its predecessor who used to gossip (duh) using a blog. Now, the new Gossip Girl (voiced both times by Kristen Bell) plagues New York's rich and famous through Instagram. Unlike the original series that took six seasons and five years to reveal who was behind the account, the new version lets you know who it is from the get-go. But chaos is never far behind, especially with the release of season 2 this month. (10 roughly 40-min. episodes released every Thursday). Δ