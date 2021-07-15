Google isn't the answer, teachers are 

We've pretty well sorted out sex education in schools, and found that knowledge helped students make informed decisions. Rates of teenage pregnancy are down, and now school administrators and parents are arguing over whether we can trust students with the real history of this country. Nevermind that any student who hears adults don't want them to know the facts will Google the subject. I would much prefer that my child be taught about sex or history from a caring teacher who can answer questions with sensitivity and care than whatever Google decides to prioritize on the web.