Good taste 

Don't sleep on these tickets: The Cambria Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Cambria Art and Wine Festival from Jan. 25 through 27. Spend the day shopping, eating, sipping, and viewing cool works of art. The food and wine pairing event has sold out in advance, so be sure to get your tickets while you still can (go to cambriaartwine.org for info and tickets) ... Be a winemaker for a day! Join Le Vigne Winery in Paso Robles this Jan. 20 for a wine-blending seminar with winemaker Michael Barreto. You'll lean the secrets of what it takes to make the perfect cuvée, then try to create your own. The seminar includes lunch and a 750 ml bottle of your very own blend, complete with a custom label (learn more at pasowine.com) ... Wine Speak, which brings master sommeliers and winemakers to public tasting events, will wrap up its run in Paso Robles this Jan. 10. Learn more at winespeakpaso.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain has never eaten a butterfly. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.