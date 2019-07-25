Good sense versus gaslighting 

Thank you for printing the two essays on immigration, which offer a vivid contrast.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon ("Our 'never again,'" July 18) stands against the ongoing attempt to destroy our pride in being a nation of laws and a nation of immigrants, by an administration that holds both in total contempt, along with every trace of human decency.

Mr. Gary Wechter's essay ("Cost of resistance," July 18), on the other hand, tries to deny the undeniable and defend the indefensible. He states, for example, that "the problems at the southern border existed before Trump was president," as if Trump has not intentionally made them so much worse that immigrant children are now dying.

We're living in a Western movie. The bad guys are not hard to spot.

Dave Raleigh

San Luis Obispo