June 27, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Good news 

By

As of last weekend, Etto Pasta is now available at the Templeton farmers' market. This is a big deal, since Etto was recently honored by the Paso Robles Wine Alliance with the first "Raising the Bar" award, recognizing Etto's efforts to bring something unique to the area ... Calling all Cal Poly and Cuesta Students still lingering around this summer! This Tuesday, June 25, starting at 4:30 p.m. (and here on after until otherwise notified), Taco Tuesdays are on at Bristols Cider House (3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero). Taqueria Don Jose will be serving fresh and delish Mexican food and tacos for just $2.50 ... Chef Will's food is not just for breakfast and lunch; we can have his amazing organic, sustainable meals for dinner, too. Farmhouse Corner Market just began dinner service from 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday (1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always up for Taco Tuesday, even on Wednesdays. Send cilantro and onions through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.

