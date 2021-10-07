Got a News Tip?
October 07, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Goliath 

By
click to enlarge THE HARDER THEY FALL Disgraced lawyer Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton, right) teams with real estate agent and DUI lawyer Patty Solis-Papagian (Nina Arianda, left) to take on impossible cases, in Goliath, a neo-noir TV series set in sunny LA, screening on Amazon Prime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS AND PICROW
  • Photo Courtesy Of Amazon Studios And Picrow
  • THE HARDER THEY FALL Disgraced lawyer Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton, right) teams with real estate agent and DUI lawyer Patty Solis-Papagian (Nina Arianda, left) to take on impossible cases, in Goliath, a neo-noir TV series set in sunny LA, screening on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2016-2021

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

bingeable.png

Now in its fourth and final season, I'm clearly a bit late to the Goliath party, but better late than never. This Amazon Studios-produced law drama created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro follows disgraced attorney Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton), who wiles away his days drinking and lazily trying to get poor clients to plead out so he doesn't have to step foot in a courtroom. The once formidable lawyer lost his mojo in a past case, but in season 1, he's offered a chance to get it back when real estate agent and part-time DUI lawyer Patty Solis-Papagian (Nina Arianda) brings him a big case involving a wrongful death lawsuit.

Turns out he'll be facing off against Cooperman McBride, a powerful, deep-pocketed law firm Billy founded with Donald Cooperman (William Hurt), who holds a deep grudge against Billy and still employs Billy's ex-wife, Michelle (Maria Bello). They're representing a ruthless defense contractor.

This is a deliciously juicy story with a terrific cast of veteran actors, and in each season, Billy takes on a new near-unwinnable case—real David and Goliath stuff. There are lots of pitfalls along the way, but like David, Billy is deadly and unafraid of staring down a giant because he knows the law, he knows juries, and he loves justice. I'm halfway through the second season and am loving it. (32 approximately 60-min. episodes) Δ

