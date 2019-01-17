Godfather of modern psychobilly, Reverend Horton Heat, plays the Fremont Theater on Jan. 24 

Ripping guitars, thumping upright bass, smashing drums, and sexual innuendo-filled songs like "Let Me Teach You How to Eat" are what make Reverend Horton Heat and frontman Jim Heath psychobilly heroes!

HORTON HEARS A HOWL Frontman Jim Heath (center) and his band, the Reverend Horton Heat, plays the Fremont Theater on Jan. 24.

"Let me teach you how to eat. Let me teach you how to eat. How to marinade the meat. Let me teach you how to eat. It's a culinary treat. Let me teach you how to eat.

"Let me teach you how to bake. Let me teach you how to bake. How to grill a strip steak. Let me teach you how to bake. We can bake a cake. Let me teach you how to bake.

"I'll teach you things that you never knew. How to choke a chicken and make a meat stew. We can cook a taco in the middle of the street and really feel good. Let me teach you how to eat."

Next Thursday, Jan. 24, Reverend Horton Heat plays the Fremont Theater (9 p.m.; 16-and-older; $27.31 at Boo Boo's and fremontslo.com) with Western swing and country boogie band Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, ska-punk act Voodoo Glow Skulls, and dirty rockers the Delta Bombers opening the show. Rev. Heat and Heath are called the godfather of modern psychobilly for a reason! It's going to be amazing!

Also this week at the Fremont, see The Green on their Road to Cali Roots tour this Friday, Jan. 18 (9 p.m.; 16-and-older; $27.31 at Boo Boo's and fremontslo.com), with Eli-Mac and Fia opening.

The Green formed in O'ahu, Hawai'i, a decade ago and has become a reggae powerhouse, with a Best Reggae Album nod from iTunes (2010, for their self-titled debut), four Na Hoku Hanohano awards in their native Hawai'i (2011 and 2014, including Group of the Year, two different Reggae Albums of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year), and two No. 1 Billboard Reggae chart debuts, along with charting on the Billboard Top 200. They're touring in support of their newest release, Marching Orders.

Hat trick, Mexi-metal, and indie rock

Don't forget that Numbskull and Good Medicine Presents has a triple-header to choose from this Thursday, Jan. 17. You can enjoy the rootsy country blues-rock of Paul Thorn (7 p.m.; 16-and-older; $30.83 at fremontslo.com or eventbright.com) at the Fremont Theater, the boot-scooting boogie of country act the Randy Rogers Band at the Madonna Inn Expo Center (6 p.m.; all ages; $27 presale at Boo Boo's and ticketfly.com or $30 at the door), or the phat New Orleans second line sounds of the New Breed Brass Band at Morro Bay's The Siren (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $12 presale at Boo Boo's and ticketfly.com or $15 at the door).

Metal and mariachi hybrid Metalachi plays The Siren on Saturday, Jan. 19 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 presale at Boo Boo's and ticketfly.com or $25 at the door), bringing metal classics played mariachi-style. You haven't lived until you've heard Metallica's "Master of Puppets" Metalachi-style!

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Gardens & Villa

FROM SANTA BARBARA TO THE STARS Now in their 10th year, former Santa Barbara indie rock act Gardens & Villa plays Jan. 24 at The Siren.

See LA-based indie rock act Gardens & Villa at The Siren next Thursday, Jan. 24 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 presale at Boo Boo's and ticketfly.com or $18 at the door). Formed a decade ago in Santa Barbara, this is a band that's come of age.

In the game

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Sage The Gemini

LISTEN UP Bay Area rapper Sage the Gemini plays SLO Brew Rock Event Center on Jan. 19.

Rapper Sage the Gemini plays the SLO Brew Rock Event Center on Saturday, Jan. 19 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $25 at Boo Boo's and slobrew.com). According to his bio, "persistence has been the name of the game for Bay Area rapper Sage The Gemini. When he made the decision to rap, nobody would help him. He'd bring rhymes to his peers for beats, and no one jumped at the chance to collaborate. So, he went even harder and he did everything himself. By the age of 14, he had taught himself how to create beats, produce, and even mix and master."

"All I cared about was music," he said in press materials. "I would stay up all night working on tracks and go to school tired. It didn't matter. I wanted to be heard."

More music ...

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Filmspeed

POWER TRIO Filmspeed will bring their blood-pumping anthems to Frog and Peach on Jan. 17.

Power trio Filmspeed, which bills itself as "two parts Motown, one part Tinseltown, all parts moving," plays Frog and Peach this Thursday, Jan. 17 (9 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). The band is "comprised of two lifelong friends and a born music machine," according to press materials. "From humble beginnings in 2004 outside Detroit, and through the gamut of the independent music industry, unyielding passion always precedes the sound. Combining blood-pumping anthems, melodic hooks, and soulful grooves, Filmspeed thrives on the live music experience. In this modern music scene of smoke and mirrors, they wouldn't have it any other way."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Rumours

GO YOUR OWN WAY Rumours—The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show appears on Jan. 19 in the Clark Center.

Wish you could see Fleetwood Mac again? Well, the closest you're likely to come is Rumours—The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, appearing on Saturday, Jan. 19, in the Clark Center (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $45 to $55 at (805) 489-9444 or clarkcenter.org). The band plays period-accurate equipment and wears period-correct costumes as they trace the band's history from their 1976-1987 early period. Hear "Go Your Own Way," "Over My Head," "Gold Dust Woman," "Tusk," "Dreams," "You Make Loving Fun," and more.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Café Musique

GET WILD Gypsy jazz, tango, folk, swing, and wild classical ensemble Café Musique plays Paso Robles' Cass Winery on Jan. 20.

Gypsy jazz, tango, folk, swing, and wild classical ensemble Café Musique plays Paso Robles' Cass Winery this Sunday, Jan. 20 (4 to 6 p.m.; all ages; $25 at Boo Boo Records, my805tix.com, or by calling (805) 748-3569). The super group's been touring Northern California, so they're road-tested and ready to blow you away with virtuosic musicianship! This is definitely one of my favorite local ensembles!

Classical music fans won't want to miss Cal Poly's Bach Week, starting this Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Saturday, Jan. 26, with a bunch of events (many free!), including chamber music played on period instruments, collaborative performances of large vocal and instrumental works by students and professionals, two master classes, and a guest lecture or "Akademie." Visit bachweek.calpoly.edu for details. Δ

