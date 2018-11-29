Got a News Tip?
November 29, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

Gobble this 

Fighting fire with friendship: Vegetable Butcher in downtown SLO opened its doors for a family-style Thanksgiving dinner for displaced fire evacuees. Volunteers and donations poured in from local wineries, craft breweries, floral growers, farmers, and vendors; 100 percent of all food and beverages donated were prepared and served. It warms the soul ... Kreuzberg coffee shop has re-opened its refreshed lounge area! The swanky hangout is now offering up a series of pop-up dinners with craft cocktail pairings. Look for the next "Devour" dining experience at kreuzbergcalifornia.com or follow on Facebook ... Forget everything you thought you knew about bingo. No longer the sole domain of bingo halls and the game of the grannies, Wine Bingo is the place to test your palate and win awesome prizes. Grab your fam and head to Broken Earth Winery in Paso Robles for a rousing game this Nov. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. (pasowine.com). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain thinks goats can fix anything. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

