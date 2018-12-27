Go glitzy or go home 

Happy (almost) new year! Ring in the new year with these shimmery shindigs: Madonna Inn will host an all-inclusive (tax and gratuity included) evening of fine menu offerings, champagne, dessert, music and dancing. Plus, a classic midnight balloon drop (how magical). For reservations, call (805) 543-3000 ... Get dressed up and make your way to a "champagne and cabaret" soiree at Rava Wines in Paso Robles featuring Sunset Winos all-star band, a full cabaret show, and a multi-course gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Will Torres of Farmhouse Corner Market (Rava has also partnered with the Courtyard Marriot in Paso Robles to offer New Year's Eve guests an exclusive hospitality package; learn more at my805tix.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain will celebrate New Year's Eve in Berlin! She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.