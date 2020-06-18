Glasshead Studio's new in-person workshops implement social-distancing protocols 

Glasshead Studio in Atascadero hosts its next fused glass plate or bowl workshop on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. In accordance to CDC guidelines, the class will be limited to six participants, who will be required to wear face masks.

Students will learn the basics of fusing and slumping glass during the two-hour course, which is appropriate for beginners. Each participant will be able to create their own glass plate or bowl using pre-cut glass pieces or by learning how to cut glass shapes into their own unique designs. Admission to the workshop is $95, which includes all materials.

Other upcoming classes at Glasshead Studio include the two-day mosaic mirror workshop, which will begin on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to noon and conclude on Sunday, June 28, from noon to 1 p.m. The class size for this course will also be limited to six participants, who will be able to create their own mosaic mirrors by gluing pieces of glass onto a pre-cut wooden base during the first segment. Students will grout their pieces the following day. Admission is $65.

To find out more about Glasshead Studio and its workshop offerings, call (805) 464-2633 or visit glassheadstudio.com. The studio is located at 8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero. Δ