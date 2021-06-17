Glasshead Studio in Atascadero celebrates two-year anniversary with pop-up art show 

On June 27, Glasshead Studio in Atascadero is hosting a special pop-up art show, in celebration of the venue's two-year anniversary. A variety of locally produced artworks will be on display and available for purchase during the event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the show is free, and all ages are welcome to attend.

Local artists participating in this group exhibit include Cynthia Kevorkian, Carol Russell, and several others. To find out more about the pop-up and other upcoming shows at Glasshead Studio, visit glassheadstudio.com. The studio is located at 8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero. Δ